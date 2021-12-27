WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.74

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.74 and last traded at $65.74, with a volume of 3824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.31.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 76.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

