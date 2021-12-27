Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shares Up 6.7%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.27 and last traded at $21.27. 16,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,063,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

A number of research firms have commented on NOG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.44.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $259.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.99 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

