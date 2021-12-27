Ares Protocol (ARES) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ares Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ares Protocol has traded up 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00062743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.12 or 0.07903863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00079060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00056758 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,404.25 or 1.00167705 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Ares Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

