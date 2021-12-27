Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives 37.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 37.00.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The firm had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lucid Group Company Profile
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
