Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives 37.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 37.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lucid Group from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID traded up 1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching 38.95. 1,195,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,685,855. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 41.04. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of 10.00 and a twelve month high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The firm had revenue of 0.23 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

