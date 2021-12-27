Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 1,423 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Target by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Target by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 609.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.12. 65,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,201. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $105.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

