Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Price Up 21.5% Over Last 7 Days

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Trust Wallet Token has a market capitalization of $280.20 million and approximately $14.55 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001570 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00062613 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.47 or 0.07891909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00078858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00055865 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,526.47 or 1.00146530 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,951,186 coins. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

