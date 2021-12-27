Balancer (BAL) Price Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for $18.57 or 0.00036095 BTC on major exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $128.95 million and $27.02 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00047060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

