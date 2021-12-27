-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Progenity’s earnings. Progenity reported earnings per share of ($1.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenity will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Progenity.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share.

PROG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Progenity in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.06. 254,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,382,271. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $337.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.19. Progenity has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $7.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progenity by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 122,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

