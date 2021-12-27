Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to report $162.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $168.37 million and the lowest is $157.52 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $154.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $692.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.32 million to $698.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $682.16 million, with estimates ranging from $675.00 million to $689.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

MYGN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,041. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.58. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $44,829.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

