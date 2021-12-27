Zacks: Analysts Expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to Announce $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $0.98. Lakeland Financial also reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of LKFN stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $78.91. The stock had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,808. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.77. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 106.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,122 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,406,000 after purchasing an additional 41,380 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,010,000 after acquiring an additional 57,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after acquiring an additional 92,038 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 710,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

