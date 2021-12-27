Analysts Anticipate NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. NextDecade reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextDecade.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 18.2% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 69.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NextDecade by 49.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextDecade during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEXT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.09. 4,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,765. NextDecade has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

