ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 1,162 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,167 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 109.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 43.6% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 172,660 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $386.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.31. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $53,617,356.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,398,824 shares of company stock worth $1,034,024,595. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

