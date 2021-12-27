Seizert Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 97.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 35,240 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $8,692,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 940,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,641,000 after acquiring an additional 143,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $62.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average of $62.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -81.67%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.