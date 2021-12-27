Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 0.7% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 24.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 52.7% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 85,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $99.34 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $178.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

