Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $214,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 71.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 788 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Amundi bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total transaction of $1,174,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $5,442,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,634 shares of company stock valued at $146,596,727 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.49.

NYSE:CRM opened at $253.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.25. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $249.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.