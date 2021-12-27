Davidson Investment Advisors Has $16.31 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 1.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $16,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $638.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $357.69 and a one year high of $716.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.65. The company has a market cap of $180.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.09, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.24.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

