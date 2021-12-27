Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6,858.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 104,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,840,000 after purchasing an additional 102,741 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,271,000 after buying an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,724 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $13.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $563.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,926. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $566.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $522.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.