Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Up 6%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s share price shot up 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.43. 38,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,260,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Several equities analysts have commented on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $165,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $35,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 309.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 27.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

