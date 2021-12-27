Epic Cash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $87,696.00 (EPIC)

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $54.34 million and approximately $87,696.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Epic Cash coin can now be bought for $4.04 or 0.00007856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Epic Cash has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00047060 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00007519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

EPIC is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 13,443,120 coins. Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . Epic Cash’s official website is epic.tech . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

