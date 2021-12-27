$0.92 EPS Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Omeros posted earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 270.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMER. Maxim Group lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush lowered Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omeros has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

Shares of Omeros stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.31. 31,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,054. Omeros has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 264,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 33,553 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Omeros by 982.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Omeros by 15.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Omeros in the second quarter worth about $1,780,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Omeros by 8.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

