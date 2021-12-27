$319.17 Million in Sales Expected for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to report $319.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masimo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $318.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $320.48 million. Masimo posted sales of $295.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.17, for a total value of $58,034.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,389 shares of company stock valued at $40,425,338. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MASI. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Masimo by 51.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Masimo by 28.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Masimo during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Masimo during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.08. 2,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,626. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.84. Masimo has a 1 year low of $205.10 and a 1 year high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 0.73.

About Masimo

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

