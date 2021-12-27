Intrust Bank NA Buys 619 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Intel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $51.81. 195,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,861,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

