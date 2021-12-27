CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.08 Billion

Brokerages expect that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will report sales of $8.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.21 billion. CBRE Group reported sales of $6.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $27.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.14 billion to $27.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $30.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.40 billion to $32.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,977 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,212,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,671,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,536,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 357.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,567,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,455 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.72. 20,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,149. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $58.74 and a 52-week high of $107.96. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.27.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

