Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.37 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will announce $53.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.80 million. Applied Optoelectronics reported sales of $52.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year sales of $210.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.20 million to $211.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $245.11 million, with estimates ranging from $238.24 million to $251.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,208. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $154.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.74. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $13.95.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

