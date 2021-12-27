Analysts Anticipate MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $760.33 Million

Brokerages predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will post sales of $760.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $760.30 million to $760.36 million. MKS Instruments posted sales of $660.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MKSI. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,820,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 12.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $6.80 on Wednesday, hitting $175.96. 14,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $138.70 and a one year high of $199.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

