Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.1% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.42.

NYSE:TMO traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $658.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,522. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $631.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $666.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

