3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,758. The company has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.26 and its 200-day moving average is $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

