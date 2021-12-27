Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 28,334 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,334 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $79,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $58,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $279.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $161.78 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.29 and its 200-day moving average is $246.78.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.83.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

