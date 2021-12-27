Karpas Strategies LLC Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Karpas Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,865 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 191,752 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $44,293,000 after buying an additional 44,559 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 91,970 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after buying an additional 39,130 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $266.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,027. The company has a market cap of $199.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

