The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Increased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.38.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $368.75. 4,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,048. The company has a 50-day moving average of $342.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.13. The company has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $369.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.