Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 497,673 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $54,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

SBUX opened at $112.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.55. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

