Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,487 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 4.4% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $22,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $615,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in NIKE by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,615 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2,853.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,966 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,316,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $530,190,000 after acquiring an additional 806,859 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its position in shares of NIKE by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 3,193,614 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $493,381,000 after purchasing an additional 798,909 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

NKE stock opened at $166.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.08. The company has a market capitalization of $263.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

