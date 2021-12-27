Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,866.25, for a total value of $8,598,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,191 shares of company stock valued at $447,222,789. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $17.53 on Monday, reaching $2,960.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,916.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,789.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

