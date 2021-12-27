TOP Tops 1-Day Volume of $96,852.00 (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TOP has a market cap of $4.56 million and $96,852.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TOP has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TOP Coin Profile

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

