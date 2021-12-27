Financial Analysis: Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) versus Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY)

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) and Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wrap Technologies and Dewey Electronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wrap Technologies $3.94 million 43.26 -$12.58 million ($0.59) -7.08 Dewey Electronics $5.15 million 0.85 $420,000.00 N/A N/A

Dewey Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Wrap Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Wrap Technologies and Dewey Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wrap Technologies -340.13% -49.87% -46.86% Dewey Electronics N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.1% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Dewey Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Wrap Technologies and Dewey Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wrap Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dewey Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wrap Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $8.88, suggesting a potential upside of 112.32%. Given Wrap Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wrap Technologies is more favorable than Dewey Electronics.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc. manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris, Scot J. Cohen, and James A. Barnes on March 2, 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Dewey Electronics Company Profile

The Dewey Electronics Corp. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of systems military electronics. It focuses on compact diesel power generation solutions. The company was founded by Gordon Chipman Dewey and Frances D. Dewey in 1955 and is headquartered in Oakland, NJ.

