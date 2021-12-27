Intrust Bank NA Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,948,754 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433,323 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after buying an additional 4,165,565 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,751,180. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.77. The company has a market capitalization of $192.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.65.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

