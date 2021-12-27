Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Purchases 109 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,305 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in American Express by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in American Express by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $163.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,999. The company has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.41 and its 200-day moving average is $168.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer upped their target price on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

