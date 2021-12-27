Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $672,000 Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lessened its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $113.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.25. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $89.79 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.