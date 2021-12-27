Brokerages Anticipate First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. First Majestic Silver also posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.40. 112,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,614,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.93 and a beta of 0.92. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.0049 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

