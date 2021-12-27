Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.45. Aaron’s reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.25 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

In related news, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $383,219.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $473,785.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 6,963 shares of company stock worth $175,428 over the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aaron’s by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,175,000 after buying an additional 141,779 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aaron’s by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after buying an additional 39,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aaron’s by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,163,000 after buying an additional 67,139 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Aaron’s by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 967,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,936,000 after buying an additional 566,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Aaron’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,259,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AAN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.67. 1,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,524. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $776.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

