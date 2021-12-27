Zacks: Analysts Expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $897.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will report sales of $897.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $903.60 million and the lowest is $889.30 million. H.B. Fuller posted sales of $777.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year sales of $3.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow H.B. Fuller.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FUL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Shares of NYSE:FUL traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.32. 1,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $49.80 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.84%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $331,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,291 shares of company stock worth $2,141,562. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

