Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $265.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will post sales of $265.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $263.50 million to $268.10 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $232.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $936.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $934.60 million to $938.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

Shares of ACC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,828. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.98. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,446.15%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 801,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,852,000 after acquiring an additional 14,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,589,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 15.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 191,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 25,399 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.1% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 149,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 45.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

