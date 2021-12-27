STASIS EURO Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.70 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $112.76 million and $4.70 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002203 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00214137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 98,825,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

