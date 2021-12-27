Emercoin (EMC) Price Reaches $0.0658 on Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and $29,448.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WinCash (WCC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 48,617,672 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

