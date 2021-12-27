PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,618,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,364,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 97,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after buying an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $307.01. 1,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,870. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $297.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

