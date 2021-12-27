Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after buying an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476,090 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351,361 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.46. The company had a trading volume of 109,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,094,891. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

