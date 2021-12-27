Seizert Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 1.9% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $42,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.24.

Amgen stock opened at $223.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

