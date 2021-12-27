Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,173 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after acquiring an additional 113,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after acquiring an additional 269,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after acquiring an additional 121,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $614.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $272.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $644.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $585.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

