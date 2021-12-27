Insight 2811 Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,872 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.62. The stock had a trading volume of 17,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,702. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.61. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $94.31 and a one year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

