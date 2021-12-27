Intrust Bank NA Sells 78 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Honeywell International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 367,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,211 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Honeywell International by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,697,000 after purchasing an additional 47,255 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 49,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 293,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,299,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

HON traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.58. 29,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.13 and its 200 day moving average is $220.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

